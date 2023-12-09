How Long Did Ellie Stay Mad at Joel? The Fallout of a Broken Bond

In the highly acclaimed video game “The Last of Us Part II,” players were captivated the complex relationship between Ellie and Joel. The emotional rollercoaster that unfolded throughout the game left many wondering just how long Ellie held onto her anger towards Joel for his past actions. Let’s delve into the depths of this broken bond and explore the timeline of Ellie’s anger.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Ellie and Joel?

A: Ellie and Joel are the main characters in “The Last of Us” series, developed Naughty Dog. Ellie is a young survivor immune to a deadly fungal infection, while Joel is a hardened smuggler tasked with protecting her.

Q: What happened between Ellie and Joel?

A: In the first game, Joel saves Ellie from a group of hostile survivors and forms a paternal bond with her. However, in “The Last of Us Part II,” Ellie discovers the truth about Joel’s actions, leading to a fracture in their relationship.

Q: How long was Ellie mad at Joel?

A: Ellie’s anger towards Joel lasted for approximately four years, from the moment she learned the truth until his untimely death.

The game’s narrative takes players on a journey through Ellie’s tumultuous emotions. After discovering the truth about Joel’s past, Ellie’s anger simmers beneath the surface, fueling her desire for revenge. As players progress through the game, they witness Ellie’s internal struggle as she grapples with her conflicting emotions.

Throughout the four-year period, Ellie’s anger towards Joel remains a constant presence. It drives her actions, pushing her to embark on a dangerous quest for vengeance. However, as the story unfolds, we witness moments of vulnerability and glimpses of a desire for reconciliation.

Ultimately, Ellie’s anger towards Joel reaches its climax during a heart-wrenching confrontation. The consequences of this encounter leave Ellie grappling with guilt and regret, forever altering the course of their relationship.

In conclusion, Ellie’s anger towards Joel lasted for approximately four years. The game masterfully portrays the complexities of human emotions, showcasing the devastating impact of a broken bond. “The Last of Us Part II” serves as a poignant reminder of the power of forgiveness and the consequences of holding onto anger.