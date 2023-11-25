How long was Chris Sarandon married to Susan Sarandon?

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood power couple Chris Sarandon and Susan Sarandon have decided to part ways after a long and successful marriage. The couple, who were once the epitome of love and compatibility, have called it quits after being together for an impressive 12 years.

Chris Sarandon, a renowned actor known for his roles in movies such as “The Princess Bride” and “Dog Day Afternoon,” tied the knot with the talented Susan Sarandon in 1967. The couple’s love story began when they met while working on a Broadway production of “The Way We Were.” Their chemistry was undeniable, and they soon became inseparable.

For over a decade, Chris and Susan Sarandon were the picture-perfect couple, gracing red carpets and attending glamorous events together. Their love and support for each other were evident to all who knew them. However, as with many relationships in the entertainment industry, the pressures and demands of their respective careers took a toll on their marriage.

Despite their best efforts to make it work, Chris and Susan Sarandon announced their separation in 1979. While the news came as a shock to their fans, the couple remained amicable and continued to co-parent their children, Eva and Jack Sarandon.

FAQ:

Q: How long were Chris and Susan Sarandon married?

A: Chris and Susan Sarandon were married for 12 years, from 1967 to 1979.

Q: What were their most famous movies?

A: Chris Sarandon is best known for his roles in “The Princess Bride” and “Dog Day Afternoon.” Susan Sarandon is renowned for her performances in films such as “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking.”

Q: Did they have any children together?

A: Yes, Chris and Susan Sarandon have two children together, Eva and Jack Sarandon.

Q: Are they still on good terms?

A: Despite their separation, Chris and Susan Sarandon have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their children.

In conclusion, the marriage of Chris and Susan Sarandon lasted for an impressive 12 years before they decided to part ways. Their love story may have come to an end, but their impact on the entertainment industry and their continued friendship serve as a reminder of the complexities of relationships in the spotlight.