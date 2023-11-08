How long was Brendan Fraser married to his wife?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can often be fleeting, with marriages coming and going in the blink of an eye. However, there are some couples who manage to defy the odds and stand the test of time. One such couple was Brendan Fraser and his former wife, Afton Smith.

Brendan Fraser, the talented actor known for his roles in films like “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle,” tied the knot with Afton Smith on September 27, 1998. The couple first met at a barbecue in Winona Ryder’s house in 1993 and instantly hit it off. They dated for several years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

Their marriage was a private affair, with the couple keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, their love for each other was evident, and they seemed to have a strong bond that many admired.

Unfortunately, after nearly a decade of marriage, Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith decided to part ways. They officially filed for divorce in December 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in April 2008, bringing an end to their relationship.

FAQ:

Q: How long were Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith married?

A: Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith were married for approximately nine years, from 1998 to 2008.

Q: When did Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith get divorced?

A: Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith filed for divorce in December 2007, and their divorce was finalized in April 2008.

Q: What were the reasons for their divorce?

A: The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

Q: Did Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith have any children together?

A: Yes, Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith have three children together: two sons named Griffin and Holden, and a daughter named Leland.

While Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith’s marriage may have come to an end, their time together will always be remembered. Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, they managed to maintain a strong relationship for nearly a decade. Although their love story didn’t have a fairytale ending, their time together will forever be a part of their respective journeys.