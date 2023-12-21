How long is YouTube TV free?

YouTube TV Extends Free Trial Period to 30 Days

In a bid to attract more subscribers and provide users with ample time to explore its features, YouTube TV has announced an extension of its free trial period to 30 days. This move comes as a pleasant surprise for cord-cutters and those seeking an alternative to traditional cable television.

YouTube TV, a streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, initially provided a 7-day free trial to new users. However, the company has now decided to triple the trial period, allowing potential customers to experience the platform’s offerings for an extended period before committing to a subscription.

FAQ:

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment, as well as on-demand content. It is an alternative to traditional cable or satellite television.

2. How long is the free trial period?

YouTube TV now offers a 30-day free trial period, allowing users to explore the service’s features and content before deciding whether to subscribe.

3. What channels are available on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers a wide range of channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable networks such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. The exact channel lineup may vary depending on your location.

4. Can I cancel my subscription during the free trial period?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges. However, if you do not cancel before the trial ends, you will be automatically billed for the first month of service.

This extended free trial period from YouTube TV provides an excellent opportunity for potential subscribers to thoroughly test the service and determine if it meets their needs. With an extensive channel lineup and the flexibility of streaming on various devices, YouTube TV aims to entice users away from traditional cable subscriptions. So, if you’ve been contemplating cutting the cord, now is the perfect time to give YouTube TV a try and experience the future of television.