How long is YouTube TV free trial in 2023?

YouTube TV Extends Free Trial Period to 30 Days in 2023

In an exciting move for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts, YouTube TV has announced an extension to its free trial period in 2023. The popular streaming service, which offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content, has increased its trial duration from the previous 14 days to a generous 30 days. This extended trial period allows users to explore the platform’s features and offerings before committing to a subscription.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR functionality. It offers a comprehensive selection of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable networks such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. With YouTube TV, users can watch their favorite shows, sports events, and news broadcasts on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

How Does the Extended Free Trial Benefit Users?

The decision to extend the free trial period to 30 days allows potential subscribers to thoroughly explore YouTube TV’s features and evaluate its suitability for their entertainment needs. During the trial, users can access all the available channels, test the platform’s user interface, and experience the convenience of its cloud-based DVR service. This extended trial period provides ample time for users to make an informed decision about whether to continue with a paid subscription.

FAQ

1. How can I sign up for the YouTube TV free trial?

To sign up for the YouTube TV free trial, visit the official YouTube TV website and click on the “Try it Free” button. You will be prompted to enter your payment information, but you will not be charged until the trial period ends.

2. Can I cancel my subscription during the free trial period?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges. Simply go to your account settings and select the cancellation option.

3. What happens after the free trial ends?

If you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged the monthly subscription fee. However, you can still cancel your subscription at any time after the trial ends to avoid future charges.

With YouTube TV’s extended free trial period, users now have an even greater opportunity to explore the platform’s offerings and decide if it meets their streaming needs. This move YouTube TV demonstrates their commitment to providing a user-friendly and transparent experience for potential subscribers.