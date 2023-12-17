How long is the warranty on Sony Bravia LED TV?

Sony Bravia LED TV Warranty: Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to purchasing a new television, one of the most important factors to consider is the warranty. After all, you want to ensure that your investment is protected in case of any unforeseen issues. If you are considering buying a Sony Bravia LED TV, you may be wondering how long the warranty lasts and what it covers. In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to know about the Sony Bravia LED TV warranty.

How long is the warranty?

The warranty on Sony Bravia LED TVs typically lasts for one year from the date of purchase. This means that for the first year, Sony will cover any defects in materials or workmanship free of charge. However, it is important to note that the warranty period may vary depending on the specific model and region. Therefore, it is always recommended to check the warranty terms and conditions provided Sony or the authorized retailer.

What does the warranty cover?

The Sony Bravia LED TV warranty covers any manufacturing defects or faults that may arise during normal usage. This includes issues with the display panel, internal components, and other hardware malfunctions. If your TV experiences any problems within the warranty period, Sony will either repair or replace the unit, depending on the severity of the issue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I extend the warranty on my Sony Bravia LED TV?

A: Yes, Sony offers extended warranty options for their Bravia LED TVs. These extended warranties can be purchased separately and provide additional coverage beyond the standard one-year warranty.

Q: Are accidental damages covered under the warranty?

A: No, the standard warranty does not cover accidental damages such as cracked screens or liquid damage. However, you may be able to purchase additional protection plans that cover accidental damages.

Q: What should I do if I encounter a problem with my Sony Bravia LED TV?

A: If you experience any issues with your Sony Bravia LED TV, you should contact Sony customer support or the authorized retailer where you made the purchase. They will guide you through the troubleshooting process and assist you in resolving the problem.

Now that you have a better understanding of the Sony Bravia LED TV warranty, you can make an informed decision when purchasing your new television. Remember to always read the warranty terms and conditions provided Sony to ensure you are aware of your rights and coverage.