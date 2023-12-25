YouTube TV Free Trial: How Long Can You Enjoy the Streaming Service for Free?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access live TV channels and on-demand content without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, it’s no wonder that many people are curious about the duration of the free trial offered YouTube TV. In this article, we will delve into the details of YouTube TV’s free trial, providing you with all the information you need to know.

How long is the free trial for YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers a generous free trial period of seven days. During this time, users can explore the platform’s features, access live TV channels, and enjoy on-demand content without any cost. It’s important to note that the free trial is available only to new subscribers and is limited to one trial per Google account.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my YouTube TV free trial before it ends?

Yes, you can cancel your free trial at any time during the seven-day period without incurring any charges. If you decide to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy the service until the end of the trial period.

2. What happens after the free trial ends?

Once the free trial ends, you will be automatically billed for the YouTube TV subscription on a monthly basis. The current monthly cost is $64.99, which provides access to over 85 channels.

3. Can I share my YouTube TV free trial with others?

No, the free trial is limited to one trial per Google account. Each household can only enjoy one free trial, and sharing it with others is not permitted.

4. Are there any additional costs during the free trial?

No, the free trial provides full access to YouTube TV’s features and content without any additional costs. However, if you choose to add premium channels or services to your subscription, those will incur additional charges.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to experience the platform’s live TV channels and on-demand content without any cost. It’s important to keep track of the trial period and cancel before it ends if you decide not to continue with the subscription. So, why not take advantage of this opportunity to explore YouTube TV and see if it’s the right fit for your streaming needs?