How long is the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving movie?

In the spirit of the holiday season, many families gather around the television to enjoy classic movies together. One such beloved film is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which has been a Thanksgiving tradition for decades. But just how long is this heartwarming animated feature?

The runtime of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is approximately 25 minutes. Originally aired on November 20, 1973, as a television special, this short film quickly became a fan favorite. Created Charles M. Schulz, the creator of the iconic Peanuts comic strip, the movie follows the adventures of Charlie Brown and his friends as they navigate the challenges of preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

FAQ:

Q: Is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” a full-length movie?

A: No, it is a television special with a runtime of approximately 25 minutes.

Q: Can I watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on streaming platforms?

A: Yes, the movie is available for streaming on various platforms, including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Q: Is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” suitable for all ages?

A: Absolutely! This family-friendly film is suitable for viewers of all ages and has become a holiday tradition for many households.

Q: Are there any other Charlie Brown holiday specials?

A: Yes, there are several other Charlie Brown holiday specials, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Q: Can I watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” outside of the United States?

A: Yes, the movie is available internationally, allowing viewers from around the world to enjoy this heartwarming Thanksgiving tale.

So, if you’re looking for a delightful Thanksgiving movie to enjoy with your loved ones, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is a perfect choice. With its short runtime, it’s a great way to gather everyone together and celebrate the holiday spirit.