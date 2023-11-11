How long is Shania Twain’s residency in Vegas?

Las Vegas, known as the entertainment capital of the world, has always been a hub for iconic performers to showcase their talents. One such artist who has recently embarked on a residency in Sin City is the legendary country-pop singer, Shania Twain. Fans from around the globe are flocking to see the Canadian superstar perform her greatest hits in an unforgettable live experience. But just how long will Shania Twain’s residency in Vegas last?

Shania Twain’s residency, titled “Let’s Go!”, kicked off on December 6, 2019, at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency was initially scheduled to run for two years, with performances taking place on select dates throughout 2019, 2020, and 2021. However, due to overwhelming demand and the immense success of the shows, the residency has been extended multiple times.

As of now, Shania Twain’s residency is set to continue until December 2022. This means fans still have plenty of opportunities to catch her electrifying performances and sing along to timeless hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One.”

FAQ:

Q: How often does Shania Twain perform in Vegas?

A: Shania Twain performs on select dates throughout the year. It is recommended to check the official ticketing websites or her official social media channels for the latest performance schedule.

Q: Where can I buy tickets for Shania Twain’s residency?

A: Tickets for Shania Twain’s residency can be purchased through authorized ticketing platforms, such as Ticketmaster or the official Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino website.

Q: Are there any age restrictions for attending the shows?

A: Yes, all attendees must be at least 5 years old to enter the theater. However, it is always advisable to check the specific age restrictions mentioned during the ticket purchasing process.

Q: Can I expect any surprises or special guests during the residency?

A: Shania Twain is known for her captivating performances and has been known to surprise her audience with special guests. While there is no guarantee, fans can certainly hope for some exciting surprises during the residency.

In conclusion, Shania Twain’s residency in Las Vegas is set to continue until December 2022, providing fans with ample opportunities to witness her incredible talent and enjoy an unforgettable night of music. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply looking for a memorable Vegas experience, Shania Twain’s residency is not to be missed. So grab your cowboy boots and get ready to sing along to some of the greatest hits in country-pop history!