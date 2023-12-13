How long is Jimin in the military?

Jimin’s Military Service: Duration and FAQs

Introduction

In a recent announcement, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that Jimin, one of the members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, will be enlisting in the military. As fans eagerly await his return, many are curious about the duration of his military service and what it means for his career. Here, we provide answers to some frequently asked questions regarding Jimin’s military service.

How long will Jimin serve in the military?

According to South Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to complete approximately 18 months of military service. As Jimin was born on October 13, 1995, he will be enlisting before his 28th birthday, which falls in 2023. Therefore, it is expected that he will serve the standard 18-month period.

What impact will Jimin’s military service have on BTS?

While Jimin is fulfilling his military duties, BTS will continue their activities as a group. The remaining members will continue to release music, perform, and engage with their fans. However, it is likely that the group’s activities will be adjusted to accommodate Jimin’s absence. Despite his temporary departure, BTS will undoubtedly support Jimin during his military service and eagerly await his return.

Will Jimin’s military service affect his solo career?

As a member of BTS, Jimin has also pursued solo endeavors, including collaborations and performances. While his military service may temporarily pause his solo activities, it is expected that he will resume his solo career upon completion of his military duties. Fans can look forward to Jimin’s return to the stage with his signature talent and charisma.

Conclusion

Jimin’s military service is a mandatory obligation for all South Korean men, and he will serve for approximately 18 months. During this time, BTS will continue their activities as a group, and Jimin’s solo career will be put on hold. However, fans can rest assured that Jimin will return to the stage with renewed energy and passion once his military service is complete. Until then, let us support Jimin and BTS as they continue to make their mark on the global music scene.

FAQs:

Q: What is military service?

A: Military service refers to the mandatory period of time that citizens of certain countries, such as South Korea, are required to serve in the armed forces.

Q: When will Jimin enlist in the military?

A: Jimin is expected to enlist before his 28th birthday, which falls in 2023.

Q: Will BTS continue their activities while Jimin is serving in the military?

A: Yes, BTS will continue their activities as a group during Jimin’s military service.

Q: Will Jimin resume his solo career after completing his military service?

A: Yes, it is expected that Jimin will resume his solo career once he completes his military duties.