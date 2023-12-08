How long is Fubo free?

FuboTV Extends Free Trial Period to 7 Days: Here’s What You Need to Know

In a bid to attract more viewers and provide them with a taste of its streaming services, FuboTV has recently extended its free trial period from 5 to 7 days. This move comes as the streaming platform aims to compete with other major players in the industry, such as Hulu and Netflix. With an extensive range of live sports, news, and entertainment channels, FuboTV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable TV.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that offers subscribers access to a wide variety of live TV channels and on-demand content. It primarily focuses on sports programming, making it a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. However, it also offers a range of news, entertainment, and lifestyle channels, catering to a broader audience.

What does the extended free trial offer?

With the extended free trial period, new subscribers can now enjoy FuboTV’s services for a full week without any charges. This allows users to explore the platform’s features, test its streaming quality, and determine if it meets their entertainment needs. During the trial period, subscribers have access to all the channels and features available to paid subscribers.

How can I sign up for the free trial?

Signing up for the FuboTV free trial is a simple process. Visit the FuboTV website and click on the “Start Free Trial” button. You will be prompted to create an account providing your email address and creating a password. Afterward, you will need to select a subscription plan, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged until the trial period ends. Once your account is set up, you can start streaming your favorite content immediately.

Is there a commitment or cancellation fee?

No, there is no commitment or cancellation fee associated with the FuboTV free trial. If you decide that FuboTV is not the right fit for you, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Conclusion

With the extended 7-day free trial, FuboTV is giving potential subscribers ample time to experience its streaming services and decide if it aligns with their entertainment preferences. This move not only demonstrates FuboTV’s confidence in its offerings but also provides viewers with a risk-free opportunity to explore the platform’s features. So, if you’re considering cutting the cord and looking for a streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment, FuboTV’s extended free trial period is definitely worth a try.