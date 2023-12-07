How long is Fubo free subscription?

FuboTV Extends Free Subscription Period to 7 Days

In a bid to attract more viewers and provide them with a taste of its extensive streaming services, FuboTV has announced an extension of its free subscription period to a generous 7 days. This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to compete with other streaming platforms and entice potential subscribers to explore its offerings.

FuboTV, a popular streaming service that primarily focuses on sports content, has gained significant traction in recent years. With a wide range of live sports events, including soccer, basketball, and football, as well as news and entertainment channels, FuboTV has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike.

The decision to extend the free subscription period from the previous 7-day trial to a full week is a strategic move FuboTV to give users ample time to experience the platform’s features and evaluate its suitability for their streaming needs. During this trial period, users can access all the channels and features available to paid subscribers, allowing them to explore the platform’s offerings without any financial commitment.

FAQ:

Q: What is FuboTV?

A: FuboTV is a streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels to subscribers. It is known for its extensive sports content, making it a popular choice for sports enthusiasts.

Q: How long is the free subscription period?

A: FuboTV now offers a 7-day free subscription period, allowing users to explore the platform’s features and content without any financial commitment.

Q: What channels are available during the free trial?

A: During the free trial, users have access to all the channels and features available to paid subscribers. This includes live sports events, news channels, and entertainment content.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription during the free trial?

A: Yes, users can cancel their subscription at any time during the free trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens after the free trial ends?

A: Once the free trial period ends, users will be prompted to choose a subscription plan to continue accessing FuboTV’s content.