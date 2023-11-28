The Miz and His Wife: A Love Story Spanning Over a Decade

When it comes to power couples in the world of professional wrestling, The Miz and his wife, Maryse, are undoubtedly at the top of the list. Their love story has captivated fans for years, and their journey together is a testament to the strength of their relationship.

How long have The Miz and his wife been together?

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, and Maryse Ouellet first met in 2006 during the filming of the reality television show “WWE Diva Search.” Sparks flew between the two, and they began dating shortly after. After several years of dating, The Miz and Maryse tied the knot on February 20, 2014.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. They have supported each other’s careers and have even teamed up in the WWE, becoming a formidable duo. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and their real-life love shines through in their performances.

FAQ:

Q: What is the WWE?

A: The WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, is a global entertainment company that primarily focuses on professional wrestling. It is one of the largest and most well-known wrestling promotions in the world.

Q: What is a power couple?

A: A power couple refers to a romantic partnership where both individuals are successful and influential in their respective fields. They often support and elevate each other’s careers, creating a dynamic and powerful duo.

Q: Are The Miz and Maryse still active in the WWE?

A: Yes, both The Miz and Maryse are still active in the WWE. While The Miz continues to compete in the ring, Maryse has transitioned into a role as a manager and occasional wrestler. They both make regular appearances on WWE programming.

In conclusion, The Miz and his wife, Maryse, have been together for over a decade, proving that love can thrive even in the demanding world of professional wrestling. Their journey as a couple has been filled with success, both personally and professionally, and their fans eagerly await what the future holds for this power couple.