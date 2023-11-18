How Long Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it can be challenging to keep track of who is dating whom and for how long. One couple that has captured the attention of fans and media alike is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The pop superstar and the Hollywood heartthrob have had an on-again, off-again relationship that has left many wondering just how long they have been together.

The Beginnings of Their Romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first sparked dating rumors back in January 2016 when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2016 Met Gala, confirming their relationship status. However, after just over a year together, they announced their split in February 2017, citing the need for space and time apart.

A Rekindled Love

After a brief separation, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reignited their romance in early 2018. They were spotted vacationing together in the Maldives and attending various events as a couple. The pair seemed stronger than ever, and rumors of an engagement began to circulate.

The Engagement and Beyond

In February 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their engagement on social media. The couple shared a photo of Perry wearing a stunning flower-shaped ring, and fans rejoiced at the news. Since then, they have been seen attending red carpet events together and supporting each other’s careers.

FAQ

Q: Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married?

A: As of now, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged but have not yet tied the knot.

Q: How long have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom been together?

A: While their relationship has had its ups and downs, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for approximately five years, with a brief break in between.

Q: Do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have children together?

A: Yes, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

In conclusion, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had a rollercoaster relationship that has spanned several years. From their initial meeting at a star-studded event to their recent engagement and the birth of their daughter, their love story continues to captivate fans around the world. Only time will tell what the future holds for this dynamic duo.