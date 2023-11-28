How long has The Miz and his wife been married?

The Miz and His Wife: A Love Story That Has Stood the Test of Time

In the world of professional wrestling, love stories are often as captivating as the in-ring action itself. One such tale that has captured the hearts of fans is the enduring marriage of WWE superstar, The Miz, and his wife, Maryse. The couple has been together for over a decade, proving that true love can thrive even in the midst of a demanding and often unpredictable industry.

FAQ:

How long have The Miz and his wife been married?

The Miz and Maryse tied the knot on February 20, 2014. As of 2021, they have been happily married for seven years.

Who is The Miz?

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, is a professional wrestler, actor, and media personality. He rose to fame through his appearances in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and has since become one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.

Who is Maryse?

Maryse Mizanin, born Maryse Ouellet, is a Canadian-American professional wrestler, businesswoman, and reality television personality. She gained prominence during her time in WWE, where she became a two-time Divas Champion.

Their love story began long before their wedding day. The Miz and Maryse first met in 2006 when they were both part of the WWE roster. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, and they became inseparable both inside and outside the ring.

Their journey as a couple has been well-documented, with fans getting glimpses of their personal lives through reality shows like “Total Divas” and “Miz & Mrs.” These shows have allowed viewers to witness the ups and downs of their relationship, further endearing them to the WWE Universe.

Through it all, The Miz and Maryse have remained a strong and united front. They have supported each other’s careers, celebrated each other’s successes, and navigated the challenges that come with being in the public eye.

Their love story serves as a reminder that even in the world of professional wrestling, where storylines often blur the lines between reality and fiction, true love can endure. The Miz and Maryse continue to inspire fans with their unwavering commitment to each other, proving that fairy tales can come true, even in the most unexpected of places.

In conclusion, The Miz and his wife, Maryse, have been married for seven years, showcasing a love story that has stood the test of time. Their journey together serves as a beacon of hope for fans, reminding us all that love can conquer all, even in the world of professional wrestling.