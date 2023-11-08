How long has Jason Kelce been married?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, has been married for over six years. The NFL star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt, on July 2, 2016. Their wedding ceremony took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, surrounded family, friends, and fellow football players.

Kelce and McDevitt’s love story began long before their wedding day. The couple first met while attending the University of Cincinnati, where Kelce played college football. They started dating during their time at university and continued their relationship even after Kelce was drafted the Eagles in 2011.

Since their marriage, Kelce and McDevitt have been inseparable. They have supported each other through the highs and lows of Kelce’s football career, including his Super Bowl victory in 2018. McDevitt has been a constant presence in the stands, cheering on her husband during every game.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce has been happily married to Kylie McDevitt for over six years. Their love story began in college, and they have supported each other throughout Kelce’s successful football career. Their wedding day marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and they continue to thrive as a couple.