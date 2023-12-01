How long does Vimeo keep videos?

How Long Does Vimeo Store Your Videos?

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform, has become a go-to platform for creators and filmmakers to showcase their work. However, many users wonder how long their videos will remain on the site. In this article, we will delve into the question of how long Vimeo keeps videos and provide some frequently asked questions to shed light on this topic.

How Long Does Vimeo Store Videos?

Vimeo offers different storage options depending on the type of account you have. For free accounts, Vimeo retains videos for a period of 30 days. This means that after uploading a video, it will be available for streaming and sharing for one month. After this period, the video will be automatically removed from the platform.

On the other hand, Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium accounts provide users with the option to store videos for an extended period. These paid accounts allow videos to be stored indefinitely, ensuring that your content remains accessible to you and your audience for as long as you maintain your subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I download my videos before they are removed?

A: Yes, Vimeo allows users to download their videos at any time. This feature is available for both free and paid accounts.

Q: Can I re-upload a video after it has been removed?

A: Yes, you can re-upload a video to Vimeo even if it has been removed. However, it will be treated as a new upload and will not retain any previous statistics or comments.

Q: Can I delete my videos before the expiration date?

A: Absolutely! Vimeo provides users with the option to delete their videos at any time, regardless of the account type.

In conclusion, the duration for which Vimeo stores your videos depends on the type of account you have. Free accounts retain videos for 30 days, while paid accounts offer indefinite storage. Remember, you can always download and re-upload your videos if needed.