How long does Jungkook have to be in the military?

How Long Will Jungkook Serve in the Military?

In a recent announcement, the South Korean government revised its military service law, extending the maximum age at which male citizens must enlist for mandatory military service. This news has sparked curiosity among fans of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, particularly regarding the group’s youngest member, Jungkook. As a result, many are wondering how long Jungkook will have to serve in the military.

Revised Military Service Law

The revised law now allows male citizens to postpone their enlistment until the age of 30, an extension from the previous age limit of 28. This change was implemented to address concerns about the declining population and the impact on the country’s workforce. However, it is important to note that the revised law does not exempt individuals from military service; it simply delays their enlistment.

Jungkook’s Military Service

As of now, Jungkook, born on September 1, 1997, is 24 years old. According to the revised law, he will have to enlist the age of 30. Therefore, fans can expect Jungkook to serve in the military within the next six years. However, it is worth mentioning that the exact timing of his enlistment will ultimately be determined the South Korean government and the military’s scheduling.

FAQ

Q: What is mandatory military service?

A: Mandatory military service, also known as conscription, is a policy in many countries that requires citizens, typically males, to serve in the armed forces for a certain period of time.

Q: Why is military service mandatory in South Korea?

A: South Korea has mandatory military service as a means to maintain national security due to the ongoing tensions with North Korea. It is seen as a duty and responsibility for all able-bodied male citizens.

Q: Will Jungkook’s military service affect BTS?

A: Yes, Jungkook’s military service will have an impact on BTS. During his absence, the group will likely continue promoting as a six-member unit. However, the remaining members will also eventually have to fulfill their military service obligations, which may result in temporary hiatuses for the group as a whole.

In conclusion, Jungkook, like all male citizens of South Korea, will have to serve in the military. With the revised law allowing enlistment until the age of 30, fans can expect him to fulfill his military duty within the next six years.