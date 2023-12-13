How long do Zoom cloud recordings stay in cloud?

Zoom Cloud Recordings: How Long Do They Stay in the Cloud?

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has become an essential tool for remote work, online education, and virtual social gatherings. One of its key features is the ability to record meetings and save them in the cloud for future reference. However, many users wonder how long these recordings are stored and accessible. Let’s delve into this frequently asked question and shed some light on the matter.

How long are Zoom cloud recordings retained?

According to Zoom’s official documentation, cloud recordings are retained for a period of 30 days. This means that after a meeting is recorded and saved in the cloud, it will be available for viewing, sharing, and downloading for one month. After this period, the recording will be automatically deleted from the cloud storage.

Can the retention period be extended?

By default, Zoom’s cloud recording retention period is set to 30 days. However, if you require a longer storage duration, you can opt for a paid subscription plan that offers extended retention options. Zoom’s premium plans, such as Zoom for Business and Zoom Enterprise, provide the flexibility to retain cloud recordings for up to 10 years.

What happens to local recordings?

It’s important to note that the retention period mentioned above applies specifically to cloud recordings. Local recordings, which are saved on your computer or device, are not subject to automatic deletion. As long as you have sufficient storage space on your device, local recordings will remain accessible until you choose to delete them manually.

Why is there a retention period for cloud recordings?

The retention period for cloud recordings serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it helps Zoom manage its vast storage infrastructure efficiently. With millions of users generating a significant amount of data, a time-limited retention policy ensures optimal performance and resource allocation. Additionally, it aligns with data privacy and security regulations, ensuring that personal information is not stored indefinitely without consent.

In conclusion

Zoom’s cloud recording feature provides a convenient way to capture and revisit important meetings and events. While the default retention period is 30 days, users have the option to extend it subscribing to premium plans. Whether you rely on cloud or local recordings, it’s crucial to be aware of the storage limitations and make informed decisions accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are cloud recordings?

A: Cloud recordings are video and audio recordings of Zoom meetings that are saved on Zoom’s cloud servers.

Q: Can I download cloud recordings before they are automatically deleted?

A: Yes, you can download cloud recordings at any time during the retention period to save them locally on your device.

Q: Can I delete cloud recordings before the retention period ends?

A: Yes, as the owner or administrator of the Zoom account, you have the ability to delete cloud recordings at any time, even before the automatic deletion date.

Q: Are cloud recordings encrypted?

A: Yes, Zoom encrypts cloud recordings to ensure the security and privacy of the recorded content.

Q: Can I share cloud recordings with others?

A: Yes, you can share cloud recordings with others providing them with the recording’s unique URL or downloading and sharing the video file directly.