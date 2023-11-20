How long do you get HBO Max for free with AT&T?

AT&T, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has been offering its customers a fantastic perk – free access to HBO Max. This streaming service, owned WarnerMedia, boasts an extensive library of popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive content. But how long can AT&T customers enjoy this complimentary subscription? Let’s dive into the details.

FAQ:

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a subscription-based streaming platform that offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. It includes popular HBO series, such as Game of Thrones and Westworld, as well as a wide range of additional content from various networks and studios.

Q: How can AT&T customers get HBO Max for free?

A: AT&T customers who have an eligible wireless, internet, or TV plan can enjoy HBO Max for free as part of their subscription. They can access the service through the HBO Max app or website using their AT&T login credentials.

Q: How long is the free HBO Max subscription?

A: AT&T customers can enjoy HBO Max for free for a limited time, depending on their specific plan. The duration of the complimentary subscription varies, so it’s essential to check the terms and conditions of your AT&T plan or contact customer support for accurate information.

Q: Can I keep HBO Max after the free period ends?

A: While the free access to HBO Max is a temporary perk, AT&T customers have the option to continue their subscription at their own expense once the complimentary period concludes. They can choose to subscribe directly to HBO Max or explore bundle options offered AT&T.

It’s important to note that the duration of the free HBO Max subscription may change over time, as AT&T periodically updates its promotions and benefits. Therefore, it’s advisable to stay informed about the latest offers and any changes to the terms of your AT&T plan.

In conclusion, AT&T customers can enjoy the vast content library of HBO Max for free, but the duration of this complimentary subscription depends on their specific AT&T plan. So, if you’re an AT&T customer, make sure to take advantage of this fantastic offer while it lasts!