How Long Do Panopto Recordings Last?

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has gained popularity for its ability to record and share video content seamlessly. Whether it’s a lecture, training session, or corporate presentation, Panopto allows users to capture and store recordings for future reference. However, one common question that arises is: How long do Panopto recordings actually last?

Recording Duration

Panopto recordings have no set time limit, allowing users to capture content for as long as needed. Whether it’s a short five-minute video or a lengthy three-hour lecture, Panopto can accommodate recordings of any duration. This flexibility ensures that users can capture and preserve their content without worrying about time constraints.

Storage Duration

The duration for which Panopto recordings are stored depends on the subscription plan and settings chosen the user or organization. Panopto offers various storage options, including cloud-based storage and on-premises storage. Cloud-based storage typically provides unlimited storage capacity, allowing users to retain recordings indefinitely. On the other hand, organizations using on-premises storage may have limitations based on their infrastructure and storage capacity.

FAQ

Q: Can I delete Panopto recordings?

A: Yes, users have the ability to delete their Panopto recordings at any time. However, it’s important to note that once a recording is deleted, it cannot be recovered.

Q: Can I download Panopto recordings?

A: Depending on the settings enabled the organization or user, downloading Panopto recordings may or may not be allowed. Panopto provides the flexibility to enable or disable downloading options for recordings, ensuring content security and control.

Q: Can I share Panopto recordings with others?

A: Yes, Panopto allows users to easily share their recordings with others. Whether it’s sharing within an organization or with external stakeholders, Panopto provides various sharing options, including password-protected links and embedding capabilities.

In conclusion, the duration of Panopto recordings is not limited, allowing users to capture content of any length. The storage duration depends on the chosen subscription plan and settings, with cloud-based storage typically offering unlimited capacity. Panopto’s flexibility in terms of deletion, downloading, and sharing options ensures that users have control over their recorded content. So, whether it’s a short-term reference or a long-term archive, Panopto provides the tools necessary to store and access recordings efficiently.