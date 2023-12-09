How long do Infected live in The Last of Us?

How Long Can Infected Survive in The Last of Us?

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, survival is a constant struggle against both human adversaries and the infected creatures that roam the desolate landscape. These infected beings, once ordinary humans, have been transformed a deadly fungal infection known as Cordyceps. But just how long can these infected individuals survive?

Types of Infected:

Before delving into their lifespan, it’s important to understand the different types of infected encountered in the game. The Last of Us features three main categories: Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers. Runners are in the early stages of infection, still capable of basic movement and aggression. Stalkers, on the other hand, have progressed further, becoming stealthier and more cunning. Clickers represent the most advanced stage of infection, where the fungus has completely taken over the host’s body, rendering them blind but highly sensitive to sound.

Lifespan of Infected:

The lifespan of infected individuals in The Last of Us varies depending on the stage of infection. Runners, being in the early stages, can survive for several months before succumbing to the infection. Stalkers, with their increased agility and stealth, can survive for a year or more. Clickers, however, have the longest lifespan among the infected, with some managing to survive for several years.

FAQ:

Q: Can infected individuals die from natural causes?

A: No, infected individuals do not die from natural causes. They are ultimately killed external factors such as violence or starvation.

Q: Can infected individuals reproduce?

A: No, infected individuals are sterile and cannot reproduce.

Q: Can infected individuals be cured?

A: As of the events depicted in The Last of Us, there is no known cure for the Cordyceps infection.

In conclusion, the lifespan of infected individuals in The Last of Us varies depending on the stage of infection. While Runners may survive for several months, Stalkers can endure for a year or more, and Clickers have the potential to live for several years. However, it’s important to remember that these infected beings are a constant threat to the surviving humans, and their ultimate demise is often brought about external factors rather than the infection itself.