How long did V run for?

In the world of television, there are some shows that capture the hearts and minds of viewers, leaving a lasting impact long after the final episode airs. One such show that garnered a dedicated fan base and became a cult classic is “V.” But just how long did this beloved series run for?

“V” is a science fiction television series that originally aired in the 1980s. Created Kenneth Johnson, the show follows the story of an alien race known as the Visitors who come to Earth with seemingly peaceful intentions. However, as the series progresses, it becomes clear that the Visitors have a hidden agenda and pose a threat to humanity.

The show first premiered on October 26, 1984, and ran for a total of two seasons. The first season consisted of 19 episodes, while the second season had 22 episodes. Unfortunately, despite its popularity among fans, “V” was canceled after its second season due to declining ratings.

FAQ:

Q: What is a cult classic?

A: A cult classic refers to a piece of media, such as a movie or TV show, that has a small but dedicated fan base. These works often have unique or unconventional qualities that resonate with a specific group of people.

Q: Who created “V”?

A: “V” was created Kenneth Johnson, an American television writer, producer, and director. Johnson is known for his work in the science fiction genre, having also created the popular series “The Bionic Woman” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Q: Why was “V” canceled?

A: Despite its dedicated fan base, “V” faced declining ratings during its second season. This, coupled with high production costs, led to the show’s cancellation. However, “V” has since gained a cult following and remains a beloved series among science fiction enthusiasts.

In conclusion, “V” ran for a total of two seasons, with the first season consisting of 19 episodes and the second season having 22 episodes. Although the show was canceled due to declining ratings, it continues to be cherished fans and is remembered as a cult classic in the science fiction genre.