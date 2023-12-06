How long did Ranbir and Alia date before getting married?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: A Love Story Culminating in Marriage

After months of speculation and rumors, Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have finally tied the knot. The much-anticipated wedding took place on a picturesque day in Mumbai, surrounded close friends and family. Fans and media alike have been eagerly awaiting this moment, wondering how long the couple had been dating before taking the plunge into marital bliss.

Their Journey to Matrimony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first met on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” in 2017. Sparks flew, and their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life romance. The couple made their relationship public in 2018, when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding together, setting off a frenzy among fans and the media.

Since then, Ranbir and Alia have been inseparable, often seen together at various events and family gatherings. Their love story has been the talk of the town, with fans eagerly following their every move on social media.

The Length of Their Courtship

While the exact duration of Ranbir and Alia’s courtship has been a subject of speculation, sources close to the couple reveal that they dated for approximately three years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. During this time, they have been through ups and downs, but their love for each other has only grown stronger.

FAQs

Q: When did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married?

A: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on [insert wedding date].

Q: How did Ranbir and Alia meet?

A: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt first met on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” in 2017.

A: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for approximately three years before getting married.

Q: Are Ranbir and Alia still working together in films?

A: Yes, Ranbir and Alia are still working together in the upcoming film “Brahmastra,” which is set to release soon.

In conclusion, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story has captured the hearts of millions. Their journey from co-stars to life partners is a testament to their deep connection and commitment to each other. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans eagerly await their on-screen magic in “Brahmastra” and continue to shower them with love and blessings.