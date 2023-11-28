How long did JLO last with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: A Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

It’s been nearly two decades since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck captivated the world with their high-profile romance. From red carpet appearances to a highly publicized engagement, their relationship was a constant topic of conversation in the early 2000s. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore how long JLo and Ben Affleck’s love story lasted.

The Beginnings of Bennifer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the set of their film “Gigli” in 2002. Sparks flew between the two, and they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship was a whirlwind, with paparazzi constantly documenting their every move.

After just a few months of dating, Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. The couple seemed inseparable, attending events together and even collaborating on music videos.

The Split and Aftermath

However, despite their intense connection, JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship came to an abrupt end in 2004. The couple called off their wedding just days before the ceremony, citing excessive media attention as one of the reasons for their split.

Following their breakup, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moved on with their lives. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, while Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Despite their subsequent marriages, the public’s fascination with Bennifer never truly faded.

FAQ

Q: How long were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together?

A: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were together for approximately two years, from 2002 to 2004.

Q: Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up?

A: The couple cited excessive media attention and the pressures of their high-profile relationship as reasons for their split.

Q: Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married?

A: No, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their wedding just days before the ceremony.

Q: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still friends?

A: While the two have moved on with their lives, they have remained on good terms. In recent years, there have been rumors of a rekindled friendship between the two.

Although their relationship may have been short-lived, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance left an indelible mark on pop culture. Their love story continues to be a topic of fascination, proving that sometimes even the most fleeting romances can leave a lasting impact.