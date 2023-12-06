Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: A Love Story That Blossomed Over Time

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, two of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, have captured the hearts of millions with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Their love story is one that has been closely followed fans and media alike, with many wondering how long the couple dated before tying the knot. Let’s take a closer look at their journey together.

The Beginning of a Beautiful Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of the film “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” in 2012. Sparks flew between the two talented actors, and their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. However, it wasn’t until 2013 that rumors of their off-screen romance began to surface.

Over the next few years, Deepika and Ranveer were often spotted together at various events and parties, but they remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It wasn’t until 2018 that the couple finally confirmed their love for each other.

The Road to Marriage

After dating for about six years, Deepika and Ranveer decided to take their relationship to the next level. In November 2018, they tied the knot in a private ceremony held at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding was a grand affair, attended close friends and family.

The couple then hosted multiple receptions in India, where they celebrated their union with friends from the film industry and other prominent personalities.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long did Deepika and Ranveer date before getting married?

A: Deepika and Ranveer dated for approximately six years before getting married in November 2018.

Q: What films have Deepika and Ranveer starred in together?

A: Deepika and Ranveer have shared the screen in several successful films, including “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” and “Padmaavat.”

Q: Are Deepika and Ranveer still together?

A: Yes, Deepika and Ranveer are happily married and continue to be one of Bollywood’s power couples.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story is a testament to the fact that true love knows no bounds. Their journey from co-stars to life partners has been nothing short of a fairytale, captivating the hearts of their fans worldwide.