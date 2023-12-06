How long did Alia and Ranbir date before marriage?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: A Love Story That Blossomed Over Time

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, two of Bollywood’s most talented actors, have been making headlines not only for their on-screen performances but also for their off-screen romance. The couple, fondly known as “Ralia” their fans, has been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship public. But how long did they date before taking the plunge into marriage?

The Journey of Alia and Ranbir’s Relationship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor first met on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” in 2017. Sparks flew between the two, and they soon became close friends. However, it wasn’t until early 2018 that their friendship blossomed into something more. Rumors of their relationship started circulating when they were spotted together at various events and parties.

Both Alia and Ranbir remained tight-lipped about their romance initially, but their public appearances together spoke volumes. They were often seen attending family functions and going on vacations, giving fans a glimpse into their love story. It was evident that their bond was growing stronger with each passing day.

The Road to Marriage

After dating for over two years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to take their relationship to the next level. In December 2020, the couple made their engagement official, leaving their fans ecstatic. The news of their impending marriage spread like wildfire, and everyone eagerly awaited the wedding bells.

Finally, on January 22, 2023, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended close friends and family. The wedding was a private affair, with only a few pictures shared on social media, leaving fans craving for more glimpses of the beautiful couple.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the meaning of “Bollywood”?

A: Bollywood is the informal term popularly used for the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, India. It is one of the largest film industries in the world, known for its vibrant and colorful movies.

Q: What does “plunge into marriage” mean?

A: “Plunge into marriage” is an idiomatic expression that means to get married or commit to a marital relationship.

Q: What is an “intimate ceremony”?

A: An intimate ceremony refers to a small-scale wedding event that is attended a limited number of close friends and family members, usually in a private setting.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story is a testament to the fact that true love takes time to flourish. Their journey from friends to partners has been a delight for their fans, and their recent marriage has only added to the excitement. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, we wish them a lifetime of love and happiness.