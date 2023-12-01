How Long Can You Record with Vidyard?

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and analytics platform, has become an essential tool for businesses and individuals alike. Whether you’re creating marketing videos, training materials, or simply sharing content with your audience, Vidyard offers a range of features to enhance your video experience. One question that often arises is: how long can you record with Vidyard?

Recording Time Limit

Vidyard allows users to record videos directly from their webcams or mobile devices. The platform offers a generous recording time limit of up to 60 minutes per video. This means you can capture lengthy presentations, tutorials, or interviews without worrying about running out of time. Whether you’re a teacher delivering a lecture or a salesperson giving a product demonstration, Vidyard’s recording time limit ensures you have ample time to convey your message effectively.

Upload and Storage

Once you’ve recorded your video, you may wonder how much storage space Vidyard provides. With Vidyard’s free plan, you can upload up to 5 videos per month, each with a maximum file size of 1GB. If you require more storage, Vidyard offers various subscription plans with increased upload limits and storage capacities. These plans cater to the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises, ensuring that you have enough space to store your videos securely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I record multiple videos in one session?

A: Yes, you can record multiple videos in one session with Vidyard. The platform allows you to pause and resume recording as needed, making it convenient for creating a series of videos or capturing different segments of a longer presentation.

Q: Can I edit my recorded videos on Vidyard?

A: While Vidyard primarily focuses on video hosting and analytics, it does offer basic editing capabilities. You can trim the beginning and end of your videos, as well as add captions and calls-to-action to enhance engagement.

Q: Are there any restrictions on video formats for uploading?

A: Vidyard supports a wide range of video formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and more. However, it’s recommended to use MP4 for optimal compatibility and playback across different devices and platforms.

In conclusion, Vidyard provides users with a generous recording time limit of up to 60 minutes per video, allowing for comprehensive and engaging content creation. With various storage options and additional features, Vidyard caters to the needs of individuals and businesses alike, making it a reliable platform for all your video hosting and recording needs.