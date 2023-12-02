How Long Can You Record with Free Screencast-O-Matic?

Screencast-O-Matic is a popular screen recording software that allows users to capture their computer screens and create videos. With its user-friendly interface and a range of features, it has become a go-to tool for many content creators, educators, and professionals. However, one question that often arises is how long can you record with the free version of Screencast-O-Matic? Let’s find out.

Recording Limitations

The free version of Screencast-O-Matic offers a generous amount of recording time, allowing users to record up to 15 minutes per video. This means that you can create short tutorials, demos, or presentations without any hassle. However, if you require longer recording times, you may need to consider upgrading to the paid version of the software.

Upgrading Options

Screencast-O-Matic offers two paid plans: Deluxe and Premier. The Deluxe plan costs $1.65 per month (billed annually) and provides unlimited recording time, along with additional features like editing tools, script recording, and webcam recording. The Premier plan, priced at $4 per month (billed annually), includes all the Deluxe features and adds advanced video editing capabilities, team management options, and priority support.

FAQ

Q: Can I record multiple videos with the free version?

A: Yes, you can record multiple videos with the free version of Screencast-O-Matic. However, each video is limited to a maximum duration of 15 minutes.

Q: Can I edit my recordings with the free version?

A: The free version of Screencast-O-Matic does not include editing tools. To access editing features like trimming, adding captions, or annotations, you will need to upgrade to the Deluxe or Premier plans.

Q: Is there a watermark on videos recorded with the free version?

A: Yes, the free version of Screencast-O-Matic adds a small watermark to your recorded videos. To remove the watermark, you will need to upgrade to one of the paid plans.

In conclusion, the free version of Screencast-O-Matic offers a decent amount of recording time, allowing users to create short videos without any cost. However, if you require longer recording times or additional editing features, upgrading to the paid plans is recommended. Screencast-O-Matic provides affordable options that cater to different needs, making it a versatile tool for screen recording and video creation.