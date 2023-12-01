How Long Can You Record on Vimeo for Free?

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform, offers a range of features for creators to showcase their work. One of the key considerations for users is the duration of videos they can upload and share on the platform. In this article, we will explore how long you can record on Vimeo for free and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Recording Duration on Vimeo

Vimeo provides different recording limits based on the type of account you have. For free Vimeo Basic accounts, the maximum duration for each video upload is 500MB per week. This means that you can upload multiple videos as long as the total file size does not exceed 500MB within a seven-day period. However, individual videos must be shorter than 5GB in size.

FAQ

Q: Can I extend the recording duration on Vimeo Basic?

A: No, the recording duration limit for Vimeo Basic accounts cannot be extended. To enjoy longer recording durations, you may consider upgrading to a Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, or Premium account.

Q: What are the recording limits for paid Vimeo accounts?

A: Vimeo Plus accounts allow for up to 5GB of video uploads per week, while Vimeo Pro accounts offer 20GB per week. Vimeo Business and Premium accounts provide unlimited storage and bandwidth, allowing you to upload videos of any size and duration.

Q: Can I delete old videos to free up space for new uploads?

A: Yes, you can delete videos from your Vimeo account to free up space for new uploads. However, keep in mind that once a video is deleted, it cannot be recovered.

Q: Are there any other benefits to upgrading my Vimeo account?

A: Upgrading your Vimeo account offers various additional features, such as advanced analytics, customizable video players, priority video conversion, and the ability to sell videos on demand.

In conclusion, the recording duration on Vimeo for free accounts is limited to 500MB per week, with individual videos not exceeding 5GB in size. To enjoy longer recording durations and additional features, upgrading to a paid Vimeo account is recommended.