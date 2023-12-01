How Long Can You Record on Vidyard?

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and analytics platform, has become a go-to tool for businesses and individuals alike. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Vidyard allows users to record, host, and share videos effortlessly. However, one question that often arises is: how long can you record on Vidyard?

Recording Limitations

Vidyard offers different recording limitations depending on the type of account you have. For free users, the recording limit is set at 5 minutes per video. This restriction ensures that free users can still enjoy the benefits of Vidyard while encouraging them to upgrade to a paid plan for more extensive recording capabilities.

Paid Plans

For those who require longer recording times, Vidyard offers various paid plans that cater to different needs. The Starter plan, priced at $15 per month, allows users to record videos up to 30 minutes in length. The Plus plan, priced at $300 per month, extends the recording limit to 60 minutes. Finally, the Enterprise plan, which requires a custom quote, offers unlimited recording time.

FAQ

Q: Can I record multiple videos within the time limit?

A: Yes, you can record multiple videos within the time limit set your account type.

Q: Can I edit my videos on Vidyard?

A: While Vidyard primarily focuses on hosting and sharing videos, it does offer basic editing features such as trimming and adding captions.

Q: Can I increase my recording limit without upgrading my plan?

A: Unfortunately, the recording limits are set based on the plan you choose, and upgrading is necessary to access longer recording times.

Q: Are there any other limitations I should be aware of?

A: Vidyard imposes a file size limit of 5GB per video, regardless of your account type. Additionally, the platform supports a wide range of video formats, including MP4, MOV, and AVI.

In conclusion, Vidyard provides users with a range of recording limitations depending on their account type. While free users are limited to 5-minute videos, paid plans offer longer recording times, with the Enterprise plan providing unlimited recording capabilities. Whether you’re a business professional or a content creator, Vidyard offers a flexible solution for all your video recording needs.