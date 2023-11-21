How long can you keep Apple TV downloads?

In the era of streaming services, Apple TV has become a popular choice for many entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies and TV shows, Apple TV allows users to download their favorite content for offline viewing. However, a common question that arises is: how long can you keep these downloads?

Downloads and Expiration Dates

When you download a movie or TV show episode from Apple TV, it is important to note that there is an expiration date attached to the content. This means that you cannot keep the downloaded file indefinitely. The expiration date varies depending on the type of content and the licensing agreements between Apple and the content providers.

Movie Downloads

For movies, the expiration date typically ranges from 30 days to 48 hours. Once you start watching a downloaded movie, you have 48 hours to finish it before it expires. However, if you haven’t started watching the movie, you have 30 days to begin playback. Once the movie expires, it will be automatically deleted from your device.

TV Show Downloads

TV show episodes, on the other hand, have a slightly different expiration policy. Once you download an episode, you have 48 hours to watch it before it expires. However, unlike movies, there is no 30-day window to start watching the episode. Once the 48-hour period is over, the episode will be removed from your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I extend the expiration date of my downloads?

A: No, the expiration dates are set Apple and cannot be extended.

Q: Can I download content again after it expires?

A: Yes, you can download the content again as long as it is still available on Apple TV.

Q: Can I transfer my downloaded content to another device?

A: No, downloaded content is tied to the device it was downloaded on and cannot be transferred.

In conclusion, while Apple TV allows users to download movies and TV show episodes for offline viewing, it is important to be aware of the expiration dates attached to these downloads. By understanding the expiration policies and making the most of the available time, users can enjoy their favorite content on Apple TV without any interruptions.