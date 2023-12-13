How Long Can Videos Be in InVideo?

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has been gaining traction among content creators and businesses alike. With its user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, InVideo has become a go-to tool for editing and creating professional-looking videos. However, one question that often arises is: how long can videos be in InVideo?

Video Length Limitations

InVideo allows users to create videos of varying lengths, depending on their subscription plan. The platform offers different plans, including a free plan and several paid options with additional features. The video length limitations differ based on the plan you choose.

For users on the free plan, videos can be up to 15 minutes long. This duration is generally sufficient for most short-form content, such as social media videos, advertisements, or quick tutorials. However, if you require longer videos, you may need to consider upgrading to a paid plan.

Paid plans on InVideo offer extended video length options. The Business plan allows videos up to 30 minutes long, while the Unlimited plan removes any restrictions, allowing you to create videos of any length.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I edit videos longer than the allowed duration?

A: Yes, you can edit videos longer than the allowed duration in InVideo. However, when exporting or downloading the video, it will be automatically trimmed to fit within the specified time limit based on your plan.

Q: Can I upgrade my plan to increase the video length limit?

A: Yes, you can upgrade your plan in InVideo to increase the video length limit. Simply choose a paid plan that offers a longer duration, such as the Business or Unlimited plan.

Q: Are there any other limitations on video length?

A: Apart from the duration restrictions based on your plan, there are no other limitations on video length in InVideo. You can create videos as short or as long as you need, as long as it falls within the allowed duration of your plan.

In conclusion, InVideo offers different video length limitations based on the subscription plan you choose. While the free plan allows videos up to 15 minutes long, the paid plans offer extended durations, with the Business plan allowing videos up to 30 minutes and the Unlimited plan removing any restrictions. So, whether you need to create a short promotional video or a longer-form content piece, InVideo has you covered.