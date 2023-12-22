Exploring Colombia: A Guide for US Citizens

Colombia, a vibrant and diverse country in South America, has become an increasingly popular destination for travelers from around the world. With its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, it’s no wonder that many US citizens are eager to visit this captivating nation. If you’re planning a trip to Colombia, you may be wondering how long you can stay as a US citizen. Here’s everything you need to know.

How long can I stay in Colombia as a US citizen?

As a US citizen, you are granted a tourist visa upon arrival in Colombia, allowing you to stay for a maximum of 90 days. This visa is known as the “TP-11” visa and is valid for both tourism and business purposes. It’s important to note that this visa cannot be extended beyond the initial 90-day period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I leave Colombia and return to reset the 90-day clock?

Yes, you can leave Colombia and re-enter to start a new 90-day period. However, it’s crucial to spend a significant amount of time outside of Colombia before returning to avoid any suspicion of visa abuse.

2. Can I apply for a visa extension?

No, the TP-11 visa cannot be extended. Once your 90-day period is over, you must leave the country.

3. What if I want to stay in Colombia for more than 90 days?

If you wish to stay in Colombia for more than 90 days, you have a few options. You can leave the country and re-enter after a significant period of time, or you can apply for a different type of visa, such as a work visa or a student visa, which allows for longer stays.

4. What are the consequences of overstaying my visa?

Overstaying your visa in Colombia can result in fines and potential difficulties when entering the country in the future. It’s essential to abide the visa regulations to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

In conclusion, as a US citizen, you can stay in Colombia for a maximum of 90 days on a tourist visa. If you plan to stay longer, consider exploring other visa options or leaving the country and re-entering after a significant period of time. Remember to always comply with the visa regulations to make the most of your time in this captivating country.