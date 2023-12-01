How long can I record with Vidyard for free?

How Long Can You Record with Vidyard for Free?

Vidyard, the popular video hosting and analytics platform, offers a range of features to help individuals and businesses create, share, and analyze videos. One of the most frequently asked questions about Vidyard is how long users can record videos for free. In this article, we will explore the recording limits of Vidyard’s free plan and provide answers to some common queries.

Recording Limits on Vidyard’s Free Plan

Vidyard’s free plan allows users to record up to 5 videos per month. Each video can have a maximum duration of 5 minutes. This generous offering enables users to create and share engaging video content without any cost. Whether you are a content creator, a small business owner, or an educator, Vidyard’s free plan provides a great opportunity to get started with video creation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I record more than 5 videos per month on Vidyard’s free plan?

A: No, the free plan allows a maximum of 5 videos per month. If you require more recording capacity, you may consider upgrading to one of Vidyard’s paid plans.

Q: Is there a limit on the number of times I can watch or share my recorded videos?

A: No, there are no limits on the number of times you can watch or share your recorded videos. Vidyard’s free plan focuses on the recording aspect, while sharing and viewing videos have no restrictions.

Q: Can I extend the duration of my videos beyond 5 minutes on the free plan?

A: Unfortunately, the free plan limits the duration of each video to a maximum of 5 minutes. If you require longer videos, Vidyard’s paid plans offer extended recording durations.

Q: Are there any other limitations on Vidyard’s free plan?

A: While the free plan provides ample recording capabilities, it is important to note that it does not include advanced features such as video analytics, custom branding, or integrations with other platforms. These features are available in Vidyard’s paid plans.

In conclusion, Vidyard’s free plan offers users the ability to record up to 5 videos per month, with each video having a maximum duration of 5 minutes. This provides an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses to dip their toes into video creation without any financial commitment. If you require additional features or longer recording durations, Vidyard’s paid plans offer a range of options to suit your needs.