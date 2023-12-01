How long can I live stream on Vimeo?

How Long Can You Live Stream on Vimeo?

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform, has become a go-to choice for many content creators and businesses looking to live stream their events, conferences, and performances. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Vimeo offers a seamless live streaming experience. However, one question that often arises is: how long can you live stream on Vimeo?

Live Streaming Duration on Vimeo

Vimeo provides different options for live streaming duration, depending on the type of account you have. Let’s take a closer look at the available options:

1. Vimeo Basic: If you have a free Vimeo Basic account, you can live stream for up to 1 hour per event. This is a great option for those who occasionally need to stream shorter events or presentations.

2. Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium: For users with a paid Vimeo account, the live streaming duration increases significantly. With Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium plans, you can live stream for up to 12 hours per event. This extended duration is ideal for longer events, such as conferences, concerts, or multi-day festivals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I extend the live streaming duration on Vimeo Basic?

A: Unfortunately, the 1-hour limit on Vimeo Basic cannot be extended. To enjoy longer live streaming sessions, consider upgrading to a paid Vimeo plan.

Q: Can I schedule multiple live streams back-to-back?

A: Yes, you can schedule multiple live streams consecutively on Vimeo. However, keep in mind that each individual live stream will still be subject to the respective duration limits based on your account type.

Q: Can I record my live stream on Vimeo?

A: Yes, Vimeo allows you to record your live streams. This feature is available for all account types, including Vimeo Basic.

In conclusion, the duration of your live streams on Vimeo depends on the type of account you have. While Vimeo Basic offers a 1-hour limit, paid plans like Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium allow for up to 12 hours of live streaming per event. So, whether you’re planning a short presentation or a lengthy conference, Vimeo has got you covered.