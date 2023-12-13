How long are Zoom recordings stored in the cloud?

Zoom Recordings: How Long Do They Last in the Cloud?

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has become an essential tool for remote work, online education, and virtual gatherings. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Zoom has revolutionized the way we connect with others. One of its key functionalities is the ability to record meetings, allowing participants to revisit important discussions or catch up on missed sessions. However, many users wonder how long these recordings are stored in the cloud and whether they are accessible indefinitely.

How Long Are Zoom Recordings Stored?

Zoom recordings are typically stored in the cloud for a limited period of time. By default, Zoom retains cloud recordings for 30 days from the date of the meeting. During this period, users can access, download, and share the recordings as needed. However, it’s important to note that the storage duration may vary depending on the type of Zoom account you have.

Zoom Account Types and Storage Limits

Zoom offers different account types, each with its own storage limits. The storage duration for cloud recordings varies as follows:

With a free Zoom account, cloud recordings are stored for 30 days. Pro Accounts: Pro accounts, which require a subscription, provide cloud storage for up to 1 year.

Pro accounts, which require a subscription, provide cloud storage for up to 1 year. Business and Enterprise Accounts: Business and Enterprise accounts offer unlimited cloud storage for recordings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I extend the storage duration of my Zoom recordings?

A: Yes, if you have a Pro account, you can extend the storage duration beyond the default 30 days upgrading to a Business or Enterprise account.

Q: What happens to my recordings after the storage period ends?

A: Once the storage period ends, Zoom automatically deletes the recordings from the cloud. Therefore, it’s crucial to download and save any important recordings before they are permanently removed.

Q: Can I store Zoom recordings locally instead of in the cloud?

A: Yes, Zoom allows users to choose whether they want to store recordings in the cloud or locally on their device. However, storing recordings locally may consume significant storage space on your device.

Now that you know how long Zoom recordings are stored in the cloud, you can make informed decisions about managing and accessing your valuable meeting content. Remember to check your account type and storage limits to ensure your recordings are safely stored for the desired duration.