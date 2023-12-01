How long are Vimeo videos stored?

How Long Does Vimeo Store Your Videos?

Vimeo, the popular video-sharing platform, has become a go-to platform for creators and filmmakers to showcase their work. With its sleek interface and high-quality video playback, Vimeo has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises among users is how long Vimeo stores their videos. In this article, we will delve into the storage duration of Vimeo videos and answer some frequently asked questions.

Storage Duration:

Vimeo offers different storage options depending on the type of account you have. For free accounts, videos are stored indefinitely as long as they comply with Vimeo’s terms of service. This means that as long as your videos adhere to the platform’s guidelines, they will remain accessible to you and your viewers.

For Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium accounts, videos are also stored indefinitely, provided you maintain an active subscription. If you decide to cancel your subscription, your videos will still be stored on Vimeo, but they may be subject to deletion after a certain period of inactivity. It’s important to note that Vimeo reserves the right to modify its storage policies, so it’s always a good idea to stay updated with their terms and conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I download my videos from Vimeo?

A: Yes, Vimeo allows users to download their own videos. However, this feature is only available for Vimeo Plus, Pro, Business, and Premium accounts.

Q: Can I delete my videos from Vimeo?

A: Yes, you can delete your videos from Vimeo at any time. Simply go to your video settings and select the delete option. However, once deleted, the videos cannot be recovered.

Q: Can I control who can view my videos on Vimeo?

A: Yes, Vimeo provides privacy settings that allow you to control who can view your videos. You can choose to make your videos public, private, or restrict access to specific people or domains.

In conclusion, Vimeo offers indefinite storage for videos as long as they comply with the platform’s terms of service. However, it’s important to maintain an active subscription to ensure your videos remain accessible. With its user-friendly interface and flexible privacy settings, Vimeo continues to be a preferred choice for video creators worldwide.