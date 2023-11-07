Unleashing the Beast: M’Jays House of Smoke’s Three Headed Monster

There’s a smoky revolution happening in Arlington, Texas, and it’s all thanks to M’Jays House of Smoke. This barbecue joint is no ordinary eatery; it’s the home of the legendary Three Headed Monster. This epic creation has taken the internet storm, captivating taste buds and igniting a fierce debate about what makes a perfect loaded baked potato.

Picture this: a buttery, golden-brown baked potato acting as the foundation for this colossal dish. It’s then piled high with shredded cheese, a mountain of tender brisket, generous dollops of tangy BBQ sauce, two juicy sausages, two succulent ribs, another drizzle of sauce, and a final sprinkle of finely chopped green onions. It’s a sight to behold, a work of art in potato form.

Since its debut on TikTok, where it has garnered over a million views and counting, the Three Headed Monster has sparked both awe and disbelief. Comments range from amazement at its sheer audacity to skepticism about its ability to be consumed. But despite the debate, one thing is for certain – curiosity is piqued, and mouths are watering.

Comedian Kevin Fredericks, better known as KevOnStage, couldn’t resist joining the conversation. He expressed his astonishment at the mammoth-sized potato and its colossal toppings. Fredericks humorously questioned its creation, its price point, and whether it can be shipped to his home state of California. One thing is clear – this dish is making waves across the nation.

If you find yourself in Arlington, prepare yourself for a flavor explosion and consider taking on the Three Headed Monster challenge. As for prices, the legendary potato creation will set you back $23.50. And if you’re wondering if M’Jays House of Smoke delivers beyond state lines, we suggest giving them a call to find out.

