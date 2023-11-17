How Lionel Messi Met His Wife?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans with his incredible skills and achievements on the field. But what about his personal life? How did he meet the woman who would become his wife? Let’s delve into the story of how Lionel Messi met his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

It all began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since they were children, as they both grew up in the same neighborhood. They even attended the same elementary school, where their friendship blossomed.

As they grew older, Lionel and Antonela’s bond grew stronger. They remained close friends throughout their teenage years, sharing many memories and experiences together. However, it wasn’t until 2008 that their relationship took a romantic turn.

During a trip back to Rosario, Messi and Roccuzzo reconnected and realized their feelings for each other had deepened. From that moment on, they became inseparable. Their love story continued to flourish, even as Messi’s football career skyrocketed.

In 2017, after almost a decade together, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rosario. The event was attended numerous football stars, celebrities, and close friends and family. The couple now has three children together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The love story of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is a testament to the power of childhood friendships and the enduring nature of true love. From their humble beginnings in Rosario to their global fame, their bond has remained unbreakable. As Messi continues to dazzle us on the football pitch, it’s heartwarming to know that he has found his lifelong partner in Antonela.