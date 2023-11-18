How Lionel Messi Met His Wife?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans with his incredible skills and achievements on the field. But what about his personal life? How did he meet the woman who would become his wife? Let’s delve into the story of how Lionel Messi met his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

It all began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since they were children. They both grew up in the same neighborhood and were close friends from a young age. Their families were also acquainted, which further strengthened their bond.

As they grew older, Messi and Roccuzzo’s friendship blossomed into something more. They started dating in 2008, when Messi was just 20 years old. Despite Messi’s rising fame and hectic schedule as a professional footballer, the couple managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship.

After almost a decade of dating, Messi and Roccuzzo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rosario in June 2017. The wedding was attended numerous football stars, including Messi’s Barcelona teammates and other renowned players from around the world.

FAQ:

Q: What is Lionel Messi’s wife’s name?

A: Lionel Messi’s wife’s name is Antonela Roccuzzo.

Q: How long have Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo been together?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo have been together since 2008, making it over a decade of their relationship.

Q: Where did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo got married in a grand ceremony held in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

Q: Who attended Lionel Messi’s wedding?

A: Messi’s wedding was attended numerous football stars, including his Barcelona teammates and other renowned players from around the world.

The love story of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is a testament to the power of childhood friendships and the strength of their bond. From childhood friends to life partners, their journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As Messi continues to conquer the football world, he can count on the unwavering support of his loving wife his side.