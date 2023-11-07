Predictive Audiences: Unlocking New Targeting Opportunities

Predictive audiences have emerged as a game changer in the world of marketing, and LinkedIn is at the forefront of this innovation. With their recent launch of AI-based ‘predictive audiences’, LinkedIn aims to revolutionize the way B2B advertisers target their audience.

Predictive audiences, or PA, leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create new audience segments based on first-party data, lead generation form completions, and conversions that occur on the website. The AI model employed LinkedIn extracts demographics, firmographics, and behavioral attributes to identify users who are most likely to exhibit similar conversion behavior. This allows businesses to target their advertising efforts more effectively and increase conversion volume.

Unlike traditional lookalike audiences, which use a fixed methodology to find new audiences, predictive audiences utilize a multitude of data points and continue to evolve and learn as campaigns progress. As more data becomes available, the AI technology behind predictive audiences can make predictions based on indirect and granular insights.

LinkedIn recommends that businesses use predictive audiences primarily for lead generation, as it identifies buyers with high intent. In their own testing phase, LinkedIn observed a significant 21% reduction in cost per lead for campaigns utilizing predictive audiences and lead generation objectives. This promising result indicates that businesses can improve their return on investment and achieve targeting capabilities never seen before in the B2B world.

Getting started with predictive audiences requires high-quality and recent data, preferably with more than 300 records that have generated high-value conversions. It is crucial to align your content to the predictive audience and ensure that your goals are specific and measurable. Running the campaign for at least three months allows for learnings to be recorded and fed back into the AI algorithm, enabling it to evolve and improve targeting strategies.

Overall, the introduction of predictive audiences offers businesses a unique opportunity to harness the power of AI and data-driven targeting. By embracing this technology and remaining agile in their strategies, marketers can unlock new levels of success in their marketing campaigns.

FAQ

What is predictive audiences?

Predictive audiences refer to an AI-powered feature that creates new audience segments based on data such as demographics, firmographics, and behavioral attributes. This allows businesses to target their advertising efforts more effectively and increase conversions.

How does predictive audiences differ from lookalike audiences?

While lookalike audiences use a fixed methodology to find new audiences, predictive audiences utilize a multitude of data points and continue to learn and evolve as campaigns progress. This enables more precise and granular targeting.

What are the benefits of using predictive audiences?

Using predictive audiences can result in a significant reduction in cost per lead and improved return on investment. It allows businesses to identify buyers with high intent and enables targeting capabilities never seen before in the B2B world.

How can I get started with predictive audiences?

To get started, ensure that you have high-quality and recent data with a sufficient number of records. Align your content to the predictive audience and set specific and measurable goals. Run the campaign for at least three months to gather learnings and adjust targeting strategies accordingly.