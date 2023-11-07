Predictive Audiences: Leveraging AI to Transform B2B Targeting

LinkedIn recently unveiled its groundbreaking ‘predictive audiences’ feature, driven artificial intelligence (AI), which has the potential to revolutionize B2B targeting strategies. With the rapid adoption of AI across industries, the marketing sector is no exception. Tools like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and Dall-E have already proven their effectiveness in generating powerful AI-driven marketing campaigns.

LinkedIn’s predictive audiences (PA) specifically cater to B2B advertisers striving to enhance conversion volumes. This optimization AI technology holds the promise of providing a competitive advantage increasing conversions while reducing the cost per goal. Although like any innovation, testing is essential, the PA update presents a viable targeting option for businesses, particularly for Q4 strategies and beyond.

Predictive Audiences: The Foundation

B2B activities often involve larger sales, longer purchase cycles, and lower transaction volumes compared to B2C. Consequently, B2B operations have fewer data points available for algorithms and AI to analyze. Nonetheless, LinkedIn’s predictive audiences utilize AI to create new audience segments based on first-party data, lead generation form completions, and conversion data from the website.

This innovative AI model leverages demographics, firmographics (information about organizations), and behavioral attributes to predict users who are most likely to exhibit similar conversion behavior. In essence, predictive audiences are similar to lookalike audiences. However, instead of relying on a fixed methodology, PA takes advantage of a multitude of data points, continuously learning and evolving as campaigns progress. Over time, the technology powering these audiences can make predictions based on more nuanced and granular insights.

Predictive Analytics: Getting Started

If you’re keen to harness the power of predictive audiences, LinkedIn recommends using high-quality, recent data comprising more than 300 records and generated from high-value conversions. It’s essential to align your content with the audience to increase the likelihood of conversion. Remember to set specific and measurable goals and ensure your messaging targets the right users. Running the campaign for at least three months allows for learning and fine-tuning as the AI algorithm evolves. Furthermore, conducting tests with different formats, creative elements, and against other campaigns is essential.

Data-driven targeting plays a pivotal role in successful marketing campaigns, and the same holds true for predictive audiences. The key takeaway is to leverage data to make informed targeting decisions and remain agile in adjusting your strategies based on the insights you gather. Embrace technology that enables scalability and speed in implementing these changes.

With LinkedIn’s predictive audiences, B2B advertisers can unlock new possibilities for reaching their target audience, driving conversions, and ultimately improving ROI. Agile, data-driven decision-making combined with AI-powered targeting is the path forward for successful B2B marketing campaigns.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a predictive audience?

A predictive audience is a segment of users created through artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. It is generated based on various data points such as demographics, firmographics, and behavioral attributes. The AI model predicts users who are most likely to exhibit similar conversion behavior, offering a valuable targeting option for businesses.

How can predictive audiences benefit B2B advertisers?

Predictive audiences can significantly benefit B2B advertisers increasing conversion volumes and reducing the cost per goal. By precisely targeting users with high intent, businesses can improve their return on investment (ROI) and achieve unprecedented levels of targeting accuracy.

What are the key considerations when using predictive audiences?

When utilizing predictive audiences, it is vital to ensure that the data used to seed the audience is high-quality, recent, and generated from high-value conversions. Content alignment, specific and measurable goals, and running campaigns for at least three months to record learnings are crucial. Additionally, leveraging data-driven decision-making and remaining agile in adjusting strategies based on collected insights are key to success.

How does predictive analytics play a role in marketing campaigns?

Predictive analytics, in conjunction with AI-driven technologies like predictive audiences, plays a pivotal role in successful marketing campaigns. It allows advertisers to make data-driven decisions, target the right audience with customized messaging, and optimize campaigns using insights gathered over time. This approach maximizes conversions, improves ROI, and facilitates agile marketing strategies in a competitive landscape.