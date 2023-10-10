Summary:

LinkedIn has become a valuable platform for professionals to establish thought leadership and attract clients. Parry Headrick, the founder of Crackle PR, has successfully used LinkedIn posts to bring in approximately 90% of new clients for his company. Instead of using the official company page, Headrick and his team post from their personal accounts, attracting the attention of VPs and directors of marketing who are looking for a tech-focused agency like theirs. By sharing valuable insights and being honest about the industry, Headrick has built a strong personal brand and established trust with potential clients. Posting regularly and engaging with others on the platform has been crucial to his success. Headrick believes that all C-suite executives should actively build their personal brands on LinkedIn to generate revenue and enhance brand goodwill.

Building a thought leadership platform on LinkedIn requires focusing on providing value to others rather than promoting oneself. Headrick compares LinkedIn to a bar, where you wouldn’t go around bragging about yourself. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of sharing insights and being open and honest about the industry. Posting from personal accounts instead of company profiles allows for more human engagement and better connections with potential clients.

Headrick also encourages his team to build their personal brands on LinkedIn, even if it may lead to turnover. By sharing smart insights, they can benefit from building their own personal brands while contributing to the overall reputation of the company. The smaller posts that may not go viral tend to attract meaningful messages and business leads from CMOs and directors of marketing who appreciate a deep understanding of the PR industry.

Contrary to expectations, Headrick found that posting more frequently on LinkedIn yields better results. Initially posting once or twice a week, he now believes that posting once or twice a day is more effective. He believes that companies that are not actively involved in building their personal brands on LinkedIn are missing out on a significant amount of revenue and brand goodwill.

In conclusion, LinkedIn can serve as a powerful platform for thought leadership and client acquisition. By focusing on providing value, being honest, and engaging consistently on the platform, professionals can establish a strong personal brand and attract the attention of potential clients.

Source: PR Daily (Allison Carter)