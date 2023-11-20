Exploring the Evolution of Generative AI in LinkedIn’s Collaborative Articles

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, recently delved into the realm of generative AI to enhance its collaborative articles feature. The company aimed to leverage artificial intelligence to facilitate advice sharing and spark meaningful conversations among its more than a billion members. This endeavor presented several challenges and shed light on the evolving landscape of generative AI in a real-world context.

Traditionally, professionals sought advice and insights from their professional connections to navigate work-related challenges. However, not everyone has access to a diverse network that can provide a wide range of perspectives. LinkedIn recognized this limitation and sought to democratize access to expertise incorporating generative AI into its collaborative articles feature.

By training their generative AI model on the extensive skill data available in LinkedIn profiles, the platform can now generate relevant questions and suggest subtopics, effectively streamlining the process of seeking advice. This approach not only democratizes access to knowledge but also addresses sensitive topics that individuals may hesitate to publicly post about.

LinkedIn’s journey into generative AI highlighted two significant sociotechnical challenges. Firstly, prompt engineering played a crucial role in training the AI model effectively. Despite being a part of the Microsoft family, LinkedIn had limited access to the latest AI models. They primarily relied on a predecessor, GPT-3, and had to build scaffolding and workflow management tools from scratch.

Secondly, the reliance on generative AI highlighted the need for human review and input. While AI can generate ideas and content, human experts play a critical role in reviewing and refining the output. LinkedIn leveraged the power of AI to create starter articles and invited industry experts to provide their insights and feedback within the collaborative articles feature.

Building generative AI at scale presents ongoing challenges and opportunities. As AI technologies continue to evolve, platforms like LinkedIn are constantly adjusting their strategies to strike the right balance between automation and human expertise. By leveraging the collective intelligence of its members, LinkedIn aims to revolutionize the way professionals seek and share advice, fostering a culture of collaborative learning and growth.

FAQs

What is generative AI?

Generative AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence algorithms and models to generate creative and original outputs, such as text, images, or music. It involves training AI models on large datasets and allowing them to generate new content based on the patterns and knowledge they have learned.

How does LinkedIn’s collaborative articles feature work?

LinkedIn’s collaborative articles feature allows users to write articles collaboratively with the help of generative AI. The AI model generates relevant questions and subtopics based on the skills and expertise mentioned in users’ profiles. Experts in the respective fields are then invited to provide their insights and feedback, creating a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment.

What were the challenges faced LinkedIn in building generative AI?

LinkedIn encountered two significant challenges in building generative AI. Firstly, they had limited access to the latest AI models and had to rely on older versions to implement their feature. Secondly, they realized that generative AI still required human input and review to ensure the quality and relevance of the generated content.

Sources:

– Link 1: The New Stack (original article)