LinkedIn Utilizes AI to Enhance User Skillsets

LinkedIn, known as the premier platform for professional networking and job searching, is taking advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize and showcase users’ skillsets. With the belief that skills are the key to success in the labor market, LinkedIn’s AI Tech Lead, Ji Yan, explains that their goal is to create a skills-first economy.

LinkedIn uses various AI techniques, including taxonomy development and machine learning models, to analyze user data and extract information about their skills. By understanding the diverse formats in which skills are mentioned, such as in resumes or member profiles, LinkedIn can accurately identify and map these skills to create a comprehensive representation.

Normalizing and reconciling skill terminologies is also an essential part of LinkedIn’s AI system. The platform relies on language models like Multilingual BERT to generate contextual embeddings and expand skills utilizing the Skills Graph. Additionally, LinkedIn utilizes a multitask learning framework to estimate users’ proficiency in their listed skills. This framework incorporates signals from multiple contexts and helps users identify their top 10 skills.

To ensure up-to-date information, LinkedIn constantly updates and evolves its Skills Graph. This graph is crucial for various LinkedIn products and features, such as search, recommendations, job listings, and recruiter searches. With over 770 million users and an average of 200 global profile edits per second, LinkedIn’s AI system must handle a massive amount of data while maintaining low latency.

Through these AI-driven advancements, LinkedIn aims to connect professionals worldwide and provide a seamless experience when searching for jobs or new career opportunities. By leveraging AI, LinkedIn enables users to showcase their skillsets effectively, increasing their chances of success in the competitive job market.