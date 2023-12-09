How likely is The Last of Us to happen?

Is The Last of Us a Possible Reality?

As fans eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, many have wondered just how likely it is for a post-apocalyptic world like the one depicted in the game to become a reality. While the game’s storyline may seem far-fetched, it is not entirely devoid of real-world possibilities.

The Possibility of a Pandemic

The Last of Us is set in a world ravaged a deadly fungal infection that turns humans into aggressive, zombie-like creatures. While such a scenario may seem purely fictional, it is not entirely impossible. Fungal infections do exist in the real world, and some can even affect humans. However, the likelihood of a fungal infection causing a global pandemic on the scale seen in the game is extremely low.

Human Nature and Societal Collapse

Another aspect of The Last of Us that raises questions about its plausibility is the collapse of society and the breakdown of law and order. While it is true that humans can behave in unpredictable and violent ways during times of crisis, the complete breakdown of society as depicted in the game is highly unlikely. History has shown that even in the face of major disasters, humans tend to come together and rebuild.

FAQ

Q: What is a fungal infection?

A: A fungal infection is a type of infection caused a fungus. Fungi are microorganisms that can cause various diseases in humans, animals, and plants.

Q: Is it possible for a fungal infection to turn humans into zombies?

A: No, there is no known fungal infection that can turn humans into zombies or zombie-like creatures as depicted in The Last of Us.

Q: Could society really collapse in the event of a major disaster?

A: While major disasters can certainly disrupt society and cause temporary chaos, history has shown that humans have a remarkable ability to come together and rebuild in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, while The Last of Us presents a captivating and immersive post-apocalyptic world, the likelihood of such a scenario happening in reality is extremely low. While elements of the game may draw inspiration from real-world possibilities, it is important to remember that it is ultimately a work of fiction designed to entertain and engage players.