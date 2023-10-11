Social Publisher LadBible Sees Revenue Growth Through Short-Form Video

Social publisher LadBible has experienced revenue growth focusing on short-form video across its social platforms. The company has seen its indirect social revenues increase 13% to $18.8 million in the fiscal half-year ending in July. This growth has been achieved increasing its viewership on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat, which offer revenue-share agreements based on impressions. This has allowed LadBible to invest in platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels, which do not currently offer revenue-sharing schemes. The publisher has also adjusted its content strategy on Facebook to prioritize shorter-form videos, resulting in higher CPMs and distribution rates.

LadBible’s total follower count has increased 65% from 29.8 million to 45.8 million, and its total video views have risen from 2.5 billion to 7.4 billion. Despite the lack of a revenue-sharing program on TikTok and Instagram Reels, LadBible has grown its presence on these platforms and has attracted nearly 13 million followers on TikTok, more than any other news brand.

For now, LadBible monetizes its TikTok and Reels presence through branded content partnerships. The publisher has worked with brands like Vodafone, Google, and Disney to create branded social assets. However, the company hopes that TikTok will introduce a CPM product in the future, allowing for more immediate commercial returns.

