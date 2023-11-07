Reimagining Marketing Strategies: KiwiCo’s Success with Reels

In the ever-evolving world of digital marketing, brands constantly seek new ways to reach their target audience. One brand that has embraced the power of Instagram’s Reels feature is KiwiCo, a company that specializes in subscription boxes filled with educational toys, science experiments, and art projects for kids.

Amidst concerns surrounding changes to user tracking on social media platforms due to the iOS14 update, KiwiCo initially experienced challenges like many other brands. However, they managed to bounce back and regain their performance, thanks to their strategic investment in Reels. By using Reels to showcase their products and engage with their audience, KiwiCo has seen remarkable results.

The company reported a 17% improvement in cost per purchase and a 40% lower cost per customer during a recent test. Additionally, their click-through rate has increased 56%, and they have reached 63% more users. These impressive numbers demonstrate the efficacy of leveraging Reels as a marketing tool.

KiwiCo’s success on Reels can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the company has a dedicated in-house creative team that produces high-quality videos tailored specifically for the Reels format. By ensuring that their content follows a storyline and captures viewers’ attention within the first few seconds, KiwiCo maximizes engagement and encourages viewers to take action.

Moreover, KiwiCo actively collaborates with influencers who are parents or educators to promote their products. This strategic partnership not only helps expand their reach but also adds credibility to their brand. By featuring kids enjoying KiwiCo’s subscription boxes, they create authentic and relatable content that resonates with their target audience.

According to Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and co-founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, investing in Reels offers brands a unique advantage. Compared to platforms like TikTok, Reels has relatively less competition, making it easier to gain traction and capture viewers’ attention. This is especially beneficial for brands that offer slightly pricier products, as Instagram’s user base is generally more receptive to such offerings.

While KiwiCo is heavily investing in Reels, the company also recognizes the importance of diversifying its marketing strategies. They continue to explore other platforms such as YouTube, podcasts, and even television advertisements. Additionally, KiwiCo plans to expand its sales channels leveraging existing online platforms like Amazon and Babylist, and they are even considering a physical retail expansion.

As KiwiCo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Angela Song, states, the company is committed to evolving its Reels strategy based on consumer preferences. Content trends on social media platforms change rapidly, and it is crucial for brands to stay ahead of the curve. KiwiCo plans to expand and diversify its creator network, acknowledging that families come in various forms and use their products in different ways.

With their innovative approach to marketing and commitment to adaptability, KiwiCo sets a remarkable example for brands looking to reach their customers in new and engaging ways. By embracing platforms like Reels and investing in creative content, brands can connect with their audience more effectively and unlock new opportunities for growth.

