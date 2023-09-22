Keilidh Cashell: From Tomboy to TikTok Star

Keilidh Cashell, known as @keilidhmua on TikTok, has become a household name in the Irish beauty industry, amassing 2.7 million followers and nearly a hundred million likes on the platform. However, her journey to success was unexpected, as she revealed that she only developed an interest in makeup in her late teens.

As a self-described tomboy, Cashell spent most of her time outdoors and makeup was not on her radar until she was around 15 or 16 years old. It was during her teenage years that she started going out and wanting to look pretty for events like school discos, which sparked her interest in makeup.

Cashell decided to pursue her passion attending college for makeup, where she began experimenting with different looks and started posting her creations online. What started as a fun and creative outlet quickly turned into a career when Cashell discovered the potential to make a living doing what she loved.

While college provided her with the basics of the industry, Cashell emphasizes that most of her learning came from hands-on experience and throwing herself into the world of creative artistry. She dedicated countless hours to perfecting her skills, often spending hours painting her face only to remove it minutes later.

Cashell’s popularity skyrocketed when TikTok gained traction, particularly due to her unique and creative makeup style. She explains that the platform resonated with her content and played a significant role in her success, especially during the lockdown.

Despite her success, Cashell admits that predicting which of her videos will go viral remains a challenge. Often, the content she puts the least effort into ends up gaining the most attention. She believes that TikTok’s focus on naturalness and showcasing one’s personality contributes to this unpredictability.

Notably, Cashell launched her own beauty brand, Kash Beauty, in 2019. Setting up her own makeup brand was always a goal for her, and her growing platform on TikTok provided her with the resources and confidence to pursue it.

Cashell’s motivation behind her brand is to help people feel confident, creative, and willing to try something new. She also finds joy in making people laugh through her content. With aspirations of “world domination” in her future plans, Cashell feels grateful for the opportunity to live her dream every day.

